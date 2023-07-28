A Minot police officer suffered minor injuries when her squad vehicle was struck by a pickup truck while she was responding to an emergency call.

The officer had emergency lights and sirens activated when she entered a city intersection shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the Highway Patrol. The pickup struck the police SUV on the passenger side while making a turn.

The pickup driver was not hurt. He was cited for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle. The Patrol did not immediately identify either driver.