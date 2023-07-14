Two Mexican nationals have been sentenced for trying to smuggle a group of people from that country across the U.S.-Canada border into North Dakota in March.

Armando De Dios-Carrillo, 38, was sentenced in federal court in Fargo to two years in prison, and Victor Manuel Perez-Aguilera, 35, to 1 ½ years behind bars.

A third co-defendant, Jose Ramon Gonzalez-Resendiz, is set for a change-of-plea and sentencing hearing on July 24.

The smuggling plan fell apart when a pickup truck the men were using got stuck in the snow, according to U.S. Attorney Mac Schneider. The pickup had to be towed, and it was discovered later by Border Patrol agents at a Langdon hotel where the men and some of the people they smuggled were staying.

“These strong sentences are another reminder to smugglers: If you think the northern border is a soft target, think again,” Schneider said.