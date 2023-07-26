FARGO — Jake Wallin didn’t want his family and fiancée coming to the ceremony in April of this year where he would receive his badge and be sworn in as a Fargo police Officer.

His father, Jeff Wallin, said his son was very protective of loved ones but decided to let them attend.

Even after receiving his badge, Jake Wallin still didn’t want family telling anyone what he did for a living, with that “protective force” kicking in again.

“Little did he know at the time that the event was a public event and it was all over the Fargo police website,” said Jeff Wallin, prompting laughter from those listening.

It was one of several moments of levity during a public celebration of life service for Jake Wallin, 23, killed in the line of duty when a gunman opened fire on officers and a civilian as the officers processed the scene of a routine traffic crash on Friday, July 14.

The two-hour service on Wednesday at Scheels Arena in Fargo was attended by thousands of state and local uniformed law enforcement officers, deputies, firefighters, troopers, first responders and members of the public.

The stage was adorned with greenery and a smiling photo of Wallin front and center, with a live orchestra playing in the background.

A solemn procession of law enforcement professionals marched up the aisle and lined either side of the path, standing to attention as Wallin’s family and friends were escorted to the front of the proceedings.

‘He saved my life that day’

Jeff Wallin, attending with his wife Amy, their other son Brady, Jake Wallin’s fiancée Winter Malone and the couple’s dog Thor, was one of several “surprise” speakers not previously announced.

They also included officers Tyler Hawes and Andrew Dotas appearing via video, both wearing “We are Fargo PD” T-shirts and speaking from their hospital beds as they continue to recover from their injuries suffered in the shooting.

The video brought a palpable sense of relief to the arena, to see the injured officers in such good spirits.

Hawes, wearing a black sling on his right arm, said Jake was a reliable and loyal person.

“I could always count on the fact that he had my back. As a grown man, you’re not supposed to have heroes but Jake Wallin will forever be my hero,” he said.

Hawes passed along feelings of gratitude to the crowd.

“I hate that he had to make the sacrifice, but he saved my life that day,” Hawes said. “I’ll always be grateful that he went down fighting. He went down as the man that we know him as. And every day is a gift for me now.”

Dotas said with Wallin’s attitude and positivity when approaching others, one would never know he’d been on the job for only a few months.

“I think the biggest takeaway that I’m going to have from Jake is that’s all it takes sometimes, you know, to connect with people,” Dotas said.

Officer Zach Robinson, who shot 37-year-old gunman Mohamad Barakat dead that fateful day, also spoke on video, saying how proud he is of Jake’s actions.

Robinson was training Wallin on the day of the shooting. In recently reviewed footage from Wallin’s body cam, he had unholstered his weapon and was a “nanosecond’ away from firing a round at his attacker when he was shot, according to Attorney General Drew Wrigley.

During Wallin’s funeral procession last weekend, Robinson was touched to see crowds of people lining the streets of every small town between Fargo and Pequot Lakes, Minnesota, as the department brought the fallen officer back home to his family.

Wallin’s body, dressed in his Fargo police uniform, was cremated, according to a city of Fargo news release. His remains were buried at Greenwood Cemetery in Nisswa, Minnesota.

To the mourning family, Robinson’s words were simple.

“Thank you for raising such a good son,” he said.

Leaders pay tribute

The service also featured tributes from North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Wrigley, Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski and Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney.

Burgum said Wallin was a shining example, and had checked many meaningful boxes in his too-short life.

“Live to serve, check. Work with purpose, check. Make a difference, take the biggest check mark you can find and put it by Jake Wallin’s name,” Burgum said, his voice choked with emotion.

Zibolski said the St. Michael, Minnesota, native had impeccable character and a strong moral compass. During interviews before his hiring, Wallin spoke of two instances that demonstrated those traits, the police chief added.

Working once as a delivery driver, he found a $100 bill on a driveway and promptly went to the homeowner’s door to return it. In another instance, a fellow driver was involved in a crash with a company vehicle and wasn’t being forthcoming about what happened. Wallin reported the truth to his boss.

“We need more Jakes in our department,” Zibolski said. “Our department is extremely proud of Jake, and all of our heroes. His memory will serve as an inspiration … and we will always remember his service and sacrifice.”

Community comes together

Prior to the event, the parking lot at the Scheels Arena in Fargo filled slowly but surely as people filtered in to pay their respects.

Several members of the community lined the streets to watch the procession as it drove past, including Suzanne Hammer and April Schmidt, who both took the day off work.

Schmidt wore an American flag shawl to show support for Wallin’s family and the Fargo Police Department.

“My cousin is new to the police department, so I’m out here supporting her and the sacrifices the officers made to protect our community,” Hammer said.

Nearby, a line of tow trucks from Aggressive Towing & Recovery were parked in the grass with lights flashing. The company wanted to show support without taking away from the procession, employee Ashley Miller said

“We work hand-in-hand with a few of the local agencies (police departments),” Miller said. “We felt like it was our turn to come out and support, and show them that we have their back. It’s our turn to take that role.”

The procession passed around 12:10 p.m., and many people headed inside, but Jeremy Raso and Jennifer Raso chose to remain outside. Jeremy Raso regained his position walking up and down the sidewalk with a flag.

“We didn’t think our time could be spent more wisely than to pay respects and show our appreciation for the police officers who are serving,” he said.

‘He will always be just Jake’

Jeff Wallin said his son would not harbor any regrets about being at the scene of the shooting.

“He was not in the wrong place at the wrong time. It was exactly where his heart and determination for his fellow man dictated, that he should be there at that moment,” Jeff Wallin said.

He also spoke of his son’s journey that led him to join the Fargo Police Department.

At first, Jake Wallin wasn’t sure what he wanted to do when he graduated, his dad said. However, one day he announced that he wanted to join the military.

After he returned from a deployment to Afghanistan, he told his parents he was going to work toward a job at the Fargo Police Department.

Children should follow their dreams, Jeff Wallin said, and parents should support them no matter what.

“To others, he was Officer Jake Wallin,” his dad said. “But to us, he will always be just Jake.”

(Forum reporter Paige Naughton contributed to this story.)