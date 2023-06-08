A man accused of conspiring to smuggle people from Mexico across the U.S-Canada border and through North Dakota has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to 1 1½ years in federal prison.

Rodolfo Arzola-Carrillo, 39, a Mexican national living in Georgia, pleaded guilty in federal court in Fargo on Wednesday to a charge of conspiracy to transport unauthorized aliens. U.S. District Chief Judge Peter Welte sentenced him to one year of supervised release following his prison time.

Arzola-Carrillo last November "conspired, coordinated and partially carried out" the smuggling of seven people who did not have legal permission to cross the border, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The group included children ages 4 and 9. The plan fell apart due to cold and snow, and the group ended up seeking assistance from the Pembina County Sheriff’s Office, which supplied aid and then alerted U.S. Border Patrol.

Co-defendant Ernesto Falcon Jr., also from Georgia, is set for a change-of-plea and sentence hearing on Aug. 21.

“As this case and others have shown, attempting to smuggle human beings across the northern border is not just illegal and exploitative, it is also a threat to human life,” said Mac Schneider, U.S. attorney for North Dakota. “The U.S. Attorney’s office will continue working with the U.S. Border Patrol and our partners in federal, state, and local law enforcement to hold smugglers accountable, maintain the rule of law and keep people safe.”

The incident happened about 10 months after a family of four from India was found frozen to death in Manitoba about 40 feet from the U.S.-Canada border. Investigators believe the family planned to illegally cross into the U.S.

“Human smuggling can be very dangerous and I’m glad that this came to a successful law enforcement resolution," Chief Patrol Agent Scott Garrett said of the November incident. "Anyone who puts their lives in the hands of a smuggler is putting their life and the lives of their family at risk.”