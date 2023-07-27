A convicted jewel thief who robbed a Bismarck bank early this year has been sentenced to four years in federal prison.

Victor Velazquez, 30, of Bismarck, on Jan. 6 handed a Wells Fargo teller a note that read “Stay calm this is a robbery. Empty till into bag I have a gun,” according to police. He then told the teller to quit stalling and that he didn’t want to hurt anybody, and made a motion as if to grab a gun from inside his jacket, according to an affidavit.

Velazquez worked at the Quality Inn just south of the north Bismarck bank. Hotel surveillance video showed he was wearing multiple clothing items that matched those worn by the robbery suspect. He had left work about an hour before the robbery. He was arrested that night near his North Ninth Street home, in a car also seen in surveillance video, according to authorities.

Police used parole documents to locate his home. The affidavit didn't say whether officers found a weapon.

Velazquez at the time of the robbery was on probation for a Fargo jewelry store robbery about five years earlier.

Authorities said Velazquez went into a Riddle’s Jewelry store in Fargo on June 29, 2018, armed with a handgun, and directed employees to place jewelry inside some bags. He zip-tied one employee during the heist. No one was hurt. He fled south on Interstate 29 in a van and led police on a chase before eventually pulling over and being taken into custody. He was sentenced in January 2019 to four years in prison after pleading guilty.

Velazquez was sentenced in the Bismarck robbery in U.S. District Court on Wednesday. Judge Dan Hovland sentenced him to 48 months -- four years -- behind bars, with credit for two months he had spent in state custody before the case was transferred to federal court.

The federal bank robbery charge against Velazquez carried a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Prosecutors had asked for 57 months -- four years and nine months. Velazquez will be on supervised probation for three years following his prison time.

Velazquez got away with $2,659 in the Bismarck robbery. Hovland ordered him to make full restitution.

Authorities earlier recovered $2,364 from Velazquez and from his bank account, leaving about $295 unaccounted for, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney David Hagler.