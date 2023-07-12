Authorities have filed more felony charges against a Bismarck man accused of cashing fraudulent business checks at banks in Burleigh and Morton counties.

They also have issued warrants for him after he failed to appear at court hearings scheduled this week on the initial charges.

Aaron Hysell, 48, was arrested June 6 at Dakota Community Bank in Glen Ullin while attempting to cash a fraudulent $6,987 check made out to him from Office & Technology Inc. in Bismarck, according to an affidavit. He allegedly admitted to cashing similar checks at other banks in the Bismarck-Mandan-Lincoln area.

Hysell initially was charged with forgery or counterfeiting in connection with the alleged check schemes at Dakota Community Banks in Glen Ullin and Lincoln. He was scheduled for preliminary hearings on Monday in South Central District Court in Bismarck and in Mandan, but he did not show, according to court documents and officials.

He could have entered pleas at those hearings to the charges, each of which carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison. Judges in both counties issued bench warrants for his arrest. The defense attorney listed in the Glen Ullin case did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment. No attorney is listed for Hysell in the Lincoln case.

Prosecutors late last week also filed another forgery or counterfeiting charge against Hysell in Morton County along with a felony theft count that also carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison. Those charges are in connection with a fraudulent check cashed at a Dakota Community Bank in Mandan. A criminal summons was issued in that case; no further court proceedings were immediately scheduled.

Hysell allegedly told authorities after his arrest last month that he was homeless, and that he was recruited by others to cash the checks, and paid with money and food.