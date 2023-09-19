A Jamestown man accused of striking and killing a bicyclist in Stutsman County last year has been sentenced to probation and community service.

Authorities say James Lees, who was 78 at the time, was driving a pickup truck that rear-ended the bicycle on state Highway 20 north of Jamestown the afternoon of June 19, 2022. Rider Timothy St. John, 20, of Northbrook, Illinois, was declared dead at the scene.

Lees this past June pleaded guilty to felony negligent homicide, and a more serious felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death was dismissed. He was sentenced Monday to three years of supervised probation and 200 hours of community service, court documents show.

Southeast District Judge James Hovey suspended a five-year prison term and recommended Lees' driver's license be suspended for 25 years.