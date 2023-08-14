A Strasburg man is accused of embezzling $2,335 from a school fundraiser in Linton.

Broadcasting instructor Jay Schmaltz faces a felony theft charge that carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison. Court documents do not list an attorney for him. He's due in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 11.

Schmaltz in January began overseeing student pizza sales that raised money for the school, according to a police affidavit. Superintendent Richard Diegel told officers that the fundraiser continued until May, considerably longer than normal.

Schmaltz at the end of the school year turned in $6,414 in checks but no cash. He was questioned by the business manager and Diegel, and eventually told Diegel that he had had $719 in cash but had lost it, and that he had disposed of documentation detailing the finances of the fundraiser, the affidavit alleges.

The pizza company told Diegel that the amount collected should have been $8,749. Schmaltz in June allegedly admitted to school administrators that he had taken all of the cash from the fundraiser and used it for personal expenses. Diegel on June 5 told Schmaltz that the School Board was holding an emergency meeting, and Schmaltz resigned, according to the affidavit.

Schmaltz had not repaid the money as of mid-June, the document said.