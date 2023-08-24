A Williston man now imprisoned for attempted murder in a gang-related shooting in Bismarck two years ago has pleaded guilty to committing sex crimes while at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center awaiting trial.

Jonathan Sanchez in February had pleaded not guilty to making video calls and sending texts of a sexual nature to a teenage girl while he was in custody. Earlier this month he changed his pleas to guilty on three felony counts of promoting or directing an obscene sexual performance by a minor.

Defense attorney Steven Balaban did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.

South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler ordered a presentence investigation. Sanchez is to be sentenced Dec. 6. Each of the three charges carries a possible 20-year prison sentence.

Sanchez during calls made from jail in August 2022 directed a girl under the age of 18 to remove her clothes and perform sexual acts, according to a Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department affidavit. The girl complied, and Sanchez at one point asked another inmate to observe the acts, the document states.

Authorities said Sanchez sent 1,000 texts of a sexual nature to the girl, and made lengthy video calls to her on two occasions.

Detention center inmates not on disciplinary measures are able to make phone calls, and send texts and make video calls on devices monitored by center officials, according to Sheriff Kelly Leben. Inmates pay a fee to offset the costs. Calls are monitored and also reviewed later for any violations.

Sanchez was arrested in Oklahoma in May 2022 on charges related to a November 2021 shooting in Bismarck’s Keelboat Park. Authorities said he was among people who fired multiple shots at a car in retaliation against a man who wanted to get out of a gang. No one was injured.

Sanchez pleaded guilty in October 2022 to attempted murder, terrorizing and reckless endangerment. The then-19-year-old was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He's serving his time at the State Penitentiary in Bismarck, according to North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation records.