A Hazen man accused of being part of a drug trafficking operation that brought meth and heroin from California to North Dakota has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison.

Ronald Newhauser was charged in state court in October 2020 and accused of being in possession of 6 pounds of methamphetamine and 3 ½ ounces of heroin, along with more than $50,000 in cash. His arrest followed a late-September chase involving Beulah police that reached speeds of 100 mph, according to documents in South Central District Court.

Newhauser sped off when police attempted to stop him for an equipment violation, and his vehicle ultimately went into a ditch south of Beulah. Newhauser eventually abandoned the vehicle but was caught a short distance away by Beulah police and a Mercer County sheriff’s deputy, according to the documents.

The case in November 2020 was moved from state court to federal court, where Newhauser had been convicted in November 2016 of conspiring to distribute meth. He spent more than year behind bars in that case, according to federal court documents.

Newhauser, who is in his early 30s, reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in the more recent case and pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute meth and heroin. Prosecutors dismissed two other drug-related counts.

The plea agreement filed in federal court states that Newhauser and another man would travel to California to obtain "large quanitities" of meth and heroin from a supplier there. Newhauser than mailed the supplier money multiple times, according to the document.

U.S. District Judge Dan Traynor in Bismarck on Monday sentenced Newhauser to seven years, four months and two weeks in prison, with credit for time already served. The sentence was adjusted down from 7 ½ years to account for the six weeks Newhauser was confined on the state charges, according to court documents. He'll be on supervised release for 10 years following his federal prison time.