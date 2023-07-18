Funeral services have been scheduled in Minnesota this weekend for a Fargo police officer killed in the line of duty last week.

The service for Officer Jake Wallin is scheduled at Pequot Lakes High School at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. It will be followed by a private graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery in Nisswa, Minnesota. Pequot Lakes is about 140 miles east of Fargo.

Wallin, 23, was killed Friday when a gunman opened fire as police and firefighters responded to a routine traffic crash on a city street. Gov. Doug Burgum on Tuesday directed all government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff through sunset Saturday to honor Wallin. He urged North Dakotans to also lower flags at their homes and businesses.

“Officer Jake Wallin dedicated his life to serving his country and protecting his community and fellow citizens from danger,” Burgum said in a statement. “We owe him a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid, and we lower the flags as a mark of our deepest respect for his courageous service and ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued a similar directive in that state.

The upper floors of the North Dakota Capitol in Bismarck have been lit blue since Saturday night and will remain a lighted vigil until Wallin is buried. The thin blue line is a symbol that signifies support for law enforcement. The Fargo Police Department has updated its Facebook and website cover photo to "WeAreFargoPD" written atop a thin blue line.

Fargo Officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes were wounded in the shooting and hospitalized in critical but stable condition. The man police identified as the shooter, Mohamad Barakat, 37, of Fargo, was shot and killed by Officer Zach Robinson. A civilian -- Karlee Koswick, 25, who had recently moved from Boston -- also was injured; authorities have not said who shot her.

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the FBI are investigating. Authorities have released few details and not commented on a possible motive. Robinson is on paid administrative leave during the probe, which is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney told The Associated Press that he visited Dotas and Hawes on Tuesday. He said Dotas was to have surgery Tuesday on a lung, and Hawes was scheduled to have surgery Wednesday on an arm. Mahoney said the officers were in good spirits. A hospital spokeswoman told AP that Koswick is in good condition.

Both the Bismarck and Mandan police departments on Monday told the Tribune they will send contingents east to pay respects to Wallin. The city of Fargo is planning a public service for Wallin next week, likely at Scheels Arena, Mahoney told AP and The Forum. Mandan Police Capt. Pat Haug said the department might wait for that service. It wasn't immediately clear which service the Bismarck force will attend.

Wallin's life

Wallin was born Nov. 23, 1999, in South Carolina, to Jeff Wallin and Amy (Shuler) Wallin, according to Wallin's obituary posted by Kline Funeral Home.

He grew up in St. Michael, Minnesota, and graduated from St. Michael-Albertville High School and Alexandria Technical and Community College. He attended the American Military University and went on to serve in the Minnesota National Guard, with which he was deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq.

He moved to Fargo after returning home and became a Fargo police officer this past April.

"Jake wanted to live a life of purpose, where what he did meant something at the end of the day," his obituary states. "His short adult years were spent in service to others. Not only to his country and his community, he was also dedicated to and loved dearly, his friends, family, fiancée and his dog, Thor. His smile brightened any room. His laughter was contagious. He enjoyed life and all it had to offer. A life that was cut short doing a job he loved."

He's survived by his parents, his brother, his fiancee and numerous other family members.

Showing support

People are asked to make donations in lieu of flowers to the Soldier's 6 service dog nonprofit, at www.soldiers6.com, according to the funeral home.

Fargo Police Department leadership has formed a nonprofit organization to raise money for the families of the three Fargo officers. The Leadership Care Fund site is at https://leadershipcarefund.com/. Police said the site does not collect any fees, and no money goes to the city of Fargo or to the Police Department.

GoFundMe accounts also have been set up. An account for Dotas had raised nearly $60,000 by Tuesday afternoon, and an account for Hawes about $16,000.

The Fargo-based Dakota Medical Foundation said that donations to its Lend A Hand Up Community Crisis Fund will be boosted 20% and distributed to the officers and their families. Donations can be made online at bit.ly/3NQqUs8 or mailed to Dakota Medical Foundation, 4141 28th Ave. S., Fargo ND 58104.

The Vitalant nonprofit, which supplies blood to North Dakota hospitals, is urging people to donate blood to help replenish supply that was used in the wake of the shooting. For more information, go to vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.

(Associated Press reporter Jack Dura contributed to this story.)