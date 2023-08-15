Editor’s note: This article contains a graphic image. We are publishing the photo because it illustrates the severity of the injuries involved with the excessive force allegation.

A Bismarck police officer fired last spring for using excessive force is no longer seeking his job back and has withdrawn a request for a hearing before the city's Civil Service Commission.

Meanwhile, a judge has determined that the man allegedly beaten by the officer is incompetent to stand trial in unrelated cases and has ordered him to get mental health treatment at the State Hospital in Jamestown.

Bismarck's Civil Service Commission handles appeals on city employee disciplinary matters. It had scheduled a Thursday hearing in the case of former Officer George Huff. His attorney, Chris Redmann, notified City Attorney Jannelle Combs in an email last Friday that Huff's request was being withdrawn and "The hearing can be canceled."

Redmann offered no reasons in the email. He told the Tribune in a statement that the decision "was because this case is still pending prosecutorial review, and civil service commissions rarely reverse department head decisions." He also said that "Officer Huff is not looking to return to the Bismarck Police Department and is looking to mitigate the media exposure this incident has had on his family."

Redmann's email to Combs came four days after video became public of the 26-year-old Huff's March 9 altercation with Keith Erlandson, a 63-year-old homeless man whose family says has a history of mental health problems. Documents the police department submitted to the Civil Service Commission became publicly available the same day as the video. They detailed Huff's alleged history of losing his temper, fighting with suspects, violating department policy and communicating ineffectively with the public during his four years on the force.

Redmann did not directly address a Tribune question about whether the release of the documents and video factored into the decision to cancel the Civil Service Commission hearing. He did say that "the video angles unfortunately do not capture the suspect’s offensive actions in this event, but the defensive actions of Officer Huff are captured which leads to a skewed perception of the incident."

"Perception in this case is not reality," Redmann said. "The reality is that Officer Huff was defending himself from a resisting suspect trying to grab at his neck and his chest-mounted knife."

The police department records state that Huff was holding handcuffs when he punched Erlandson on March 9 three or four times while attempting to detain him for walking in the road in the area of 24th Street and East Main Avenue. The incident came to light after the Tribune inquired about a Burleigh Morton Detention Center booking photo in which Erlandson appeared bloodied and with one eye swollen shut.

The police documents state that Erlandson required stitches for "severe lacerations to his forehead and face," and that he was taken to the hospital twice -- the second time after being booked into jail because a nurse at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center feared he might lose an eye.

Huff when interviewed for the police department's internal investigation said Erlandson ignored his commands, resisted arrest, appeared to be trying to bite him, violently pulled down on his neck, and pulled at the officer's duty vest, which housed weapons, according to the police documents. The report states that "Huff described he had a death grip on his handcuffs because he did not want to lose them," and that he meant to hit with his knuckles, not the handcuffs.

Two other responding officers reported to their supervisor that Huff might have used excessive force. Chief Dave Draovitch fired Huff on May 21 following the internal investigation. The police department at the time issued a statement saying the incident was "not a reflection on the good work BPD officers perform every day, with integrity.”

Redmann at the time said the case was about a "police department scared of the cancel culture of officers defending themselves if the optic is bad," and one that will cause officers to second-guess their ability to defend themselves in critical situations.

Draovitch in his termination letter to Huff said the officer violated several department policies. The chief also said that he reviewed Huff's past performance and "What is most concerning to me is the fact that you have the propensity to lose your temper." The police department documents detail Huff's alleged previous disciplinary issues and past policy violations, including mistreating people.

The state Attorney General's Office is weighing whether criminal charges are warranted against Huff. It's unclear when that decision will come.

Redmann in his Tuesday statement to the Tribune said Erlandson "has a known felony history of assaulting police officers and resisting arrest coupled with deranged mental health issues, and Officer Huff was forced to make split second, life-or-death decisions to defend himself and return to his family that night, which he stands by."

Erlandson the night of the incident was jailed on suspicion of simple assault, preventing arrest, refusal to halt and drug possession. Burleigh County State's Attorney Julie Lawyer decided against filing formal charges against him, following a probe of the incident by the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation. She did not publicly elaborate on her reasons.

Erlandson was arrested in July on warrants related to previous run-ins with law enforcement, in October 2022 and February of this year. He faces felony charges of simple assault on a peace officer, drug possession and preventing arrest, along with several misdemeanors.

Judges in both cases ordered Erlandson to undergo a mental health evaluation at the State Hospital in Jamestown.

South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig in a Friday order stated that the evaluation determined Erlandson lacked competency to assist in his own defense, and that both the prosecution and defense agreed with the finding. She ordered Erlandson committed to the State Hospital for "competency restoration treatment." Both cases are listed as "inactive."