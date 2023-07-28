A Bismarck man serving 30 years in federal prison for sex crimes has been sentenced in state court to 12 years behind bars, but 24-year-old Dawson Rouse will serve the sentences at the same time.

Authorities in an investigation initiated in April 2020 said Rouse used social media and at times posed as a minor to arrange meetings with girls as young as 13. Some of the meetings allegedly led to sexual encounters in which the girls reported Rouse pulled their hair, scratched them and choked them.

Rouse in June 2022 pleaded guilty in federal court to 15 counts of coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, and six counts of receipt of child pornography. Other charges in the 40-count indictment were dismissed.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Gary Delorme said Rouse had "a dark side." U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland could have sentenced Rouse to life in prison under federal guidelines, but gave him 30 years and admonished him for "the trauma you’ve inflicted on these young girls.”

State charges were filed against Rouse initially but were dismissed when the federal indictment was handed down. Under federal law, he would not have been able to appear in state court to answer the charges. Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer refiled the state charges after the federal case was finished.

Rouse faced nine sex offenses at the state level, including five felonies that each carried a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. He pleaded guilty in March and was sentenced Thursday. Court documents show he was sentenced to 13 years, with one year suspended, on each of those five felony counts, and to lesser terms on the other counts. All of the time is to be served "concurrent with" -- or at the same time as -- the federal sentence, according to the documents.