Two Fargo police officers wounded in a shooting last month that killed one of their colleagues are continuing to recover in a Fargo hospital.

Officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes were shot by a gunman on July 14 while responding to a routine traffic crash in the city. Authorities say gunman Mohamad Barakat, 37, of Fargo, also killed Officer Jake Wallin and wounded bystander Karlee Koswick before being shot and killed by Officer Zach Robinson.

Police said Robinson's actions likely prevented a bigger and bloodier attack, possibly at the Downtown Fargo Street Fair that day.

Dotas and Hawes were hospitalized at Sanford Health in critical but stable condition and have remained there since the incident. The Fargo Police Department posted an update on their conditions on social media late Wednesday.

Dotas is now in serious but stable condition, and recently was able to walk without the assistance of a walker.

Hawes has been upgraded to stable condition "and is focusing on getting stronger every day," the department said.

Barakat was a Syrian national who came to the U.S. on an asylum request in 2012 and became a U.S. citizen in 2019, according to Attorney General Drew Wrigley.

He was interviewed about his guns in 2021 in response to a tip to the FBI's National Threat Operations Center, but it was determined he had done nothing illegal and no further action was taken. He also was interviewed last year following a kitchen fire at his home, after responding firefighters saw guns, ammunition and propane tanks in his apartment. The Fire Department determined everything was legal.

Fargo Police Department leadership has formed a nonprofit organization to raise money for the families of the three officers. The Leadership Care Fund site is at https://leadershipcarefund.com/. Police said the site does not collect any fees, and no money goes to the city of Fargo or to the Police Department.

GoFundMe accounts also have been set up. An account for Dotas had raised nearly $69,000 as of Thursday, and an account for Hawes about $44,000. An account for Koswick had raised about $1,000.