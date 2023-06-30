A judge has ordered a psychological evaluation for a South Heart woman accused of threatening North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Jody Kuntz, 46, was to make her initial court appearance this week on a misdemeanor count of harassment-threat. That hearing was canceled when South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler granted the defense request for an evaluation at the State Hospital in Jamestown.

"An issue has arisen as to Ms. Kuntz's criminal responsibility and fitness to proceed as a result of a mental disease or defect existing at the time of the alleged criminal conduct in this matter," defense attorney Steven Balaban wrote. "Ms. Kuntz has a history of psychiatric conditions and treatment."

Balaban said he "has concerns that these conditions may have been a factor in the underlying offense and certainly may affect her ability to comprehend and assist in her own defense."

The evaluation is to determine Kuntz's criminal responsibility and competency to stand trial. The charge against her carries a maximum punishment of a $3,000 fine and about one year in jail.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol in an affidavit alleges Kuntz in a 911 call on Feb. 12 said she was at the Capitol and that Burgum’s “tenure was at its end.” About a week later she left two voice messages on the governor’s office phone line in which she made threats to hang him in Medora, the Patrol said.

Kuntz in March allegedly called the state Department of Environmental Quality and stated, “The governor should meet his demise.” A few days later in a call to the Department of Public Instruction, Kuntz stated it was “the governor’s final day and he should flee,” the affidavit states.

Kuntz is being held at the Southwest Multi-County Correction Center in Dickinson.

Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki has declined comment to the Tribune on the alleged threats, citing "standard practice not to publicly discuss the governor’s security or comment on pending litigation."