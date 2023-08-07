Editor’s note: This article contains a graphic image. We are publishing the photo because it illustrates the severity of the injuries involved with the excessive force allegation.

A Bismarck police officer fired last spring for allegedly using excessive force in the beating of a homeless man had a history of losing his temper, fighting with suspects, violating department policy and communicating ineffectively with the public, according to Bismarck Police Department documents submitted to the city Civil Service Commission.

The records also state that Officer George Huff was holding handcuffs when he punched suspect Keith Erlandson on March 9 three or four times while attempting to detain him for walking in a street.

Huff's attorney was out of the office Monday, and he did not immediately respond to email and voicemail requests for comment. Attorney Christopher Redmann has previously said that the case is about a "police department scared of the cancel culture of officers defending themselves if the optic is bad," and one that will cause officers to second-guess their ability to defend themselves in critical situations.

Chief Dave Draovitch fired Huff on May 21 following an internal investigation. Huff has since appealed to the Civil Service Commission, which handles appeals on city employee disciplinary matters. A hearing is scheduled Aug. 17.

Meanwhile, the state Attorney General's Office is weighing whether criminal charges are warranted against the officer. And Erlandson -- who has a criminal history that includes preventing arrest and attempted assault on a peace officer -- faces charges in two unrelated cases.

Internal investigation

The March 9 incident came to light after the Tribune inquired about a Burleigh Morton Detention Center booking photo in which Erlandson appeared bloodied and with one eye swollen shut.

Officers had responded to a call that a pedestrian was in the roadway at 24th Street and East Main Avenue. Huff was the first officer to arrive at the scene. Two other officers later reported to their supervisor that Huff might have used excessive force.

The department launched an internal affairs investigation that included reviews of the in-car cameras of five responding officers, as well as surveillance video from the nearby Railway Credit Union and Bismarck Motor Motel, along with interviews of officers and Erlandson. The Tribune obtained one video Monday, but the view of the assault is obscured.

The report states that Erlandson had a history of fleeing from officers and resisting arrest, and describes him as suffering from mental illness and having drug and alcohol issues. Erlandson's family also has told the Tribune he has a history of mental health issues, and is homeless.

One of the other responding officers described Huff as having "a short fuse" and liking to fight. Two other responding officers said Huff later bragged about Erlandson's jail booking photo.

Huff when interviewed for the investigation said Erlandson ignored his commands and was uncooperative as Huff tried to handcuff him, so he took him to the ground. Huff said he thought Erlandson was preparing to bite him, so he hit him in the face.

"Huff described he was holding the handcuffs in his right hand by the chain in the middle of his fist with both ends outside either end of his fist," Lt. Roger Marks III states in the investigation report. "He said his intention was to hit with the knuckles not the cuffs."

Huff stated that Erlandson then grabbed his neck and violently pulled down, causing Huff pain and making him feel his life was in danger because he thought Erlandson might choke him, according to the report. Huff said he punched Erlandson again.

"Huff described he had a death grip on his handcuffs because he did not want to lose them," the report states.

Huff said Erlandson pulled at the officer's vest -- which held Huff's gun, stun gun and knives -- and reached into his own waistband, and Huff was concerned Erlandson might be trying to get his hands on a weapon. Huff said he tried to deliver a knee strike to Erlandson's ribs but he slipped in the snow and it was ineffective, and he then delivered an elbow strike aiming for the base of Erlandson's neck. He wasn't sure where the blow landed, according to the report.

Huff said he showed the booking photo around shift change to another officer to relay information about Erlandson's hospital treatment, according to the report.

Erlandson told investigators he had gone outside to smoke a cigarette and was in the roadway but not the traffic lane. He said Huff brought him to the ground and punched him eight times. He denied running from Huff or trying to fight him off. He said he pushed Huff away so Huff couldn't get a full swing at his face.

The report concludes that Huff "initiated and persisted in the close physical contact" with Erlandson and that Huff ignored training on de-escalating a situation while waiting for backup, "which he knew was literally seconds away." It states that video appears to corroborate witness descriptions of Huff punching Erlandson three to four times.

Deputy Chief Jason Stugelmeyer concluded in his review of Huff's use of force that Huff lawfully detained Erlandson for walking in the middle of the road but that Huff punching Erlandson while holding handcuffs "was excessive for this situation, especially knowing that the underlying offense was a minor one." He noted that Huff is 37 years younger than Erlandson.

Huff indicated in his report that he feared if he let go of the handcuffs, a fight would ensue to control the handcuffs, according to Stugelmeyer.

"Officers are required per policy to have two sets of handcuffs with them, so throwing one set of handcuffs from the area would have been a more reasonable response," Stugelmeyer wrote.

A department disciplinary review board composed of Draovitch, Stugelmeyer, Marks and two other officers convened on May 11, held a hearing, and unanimously recommended Huff be fired based on the incident and also in part on his past conduct.

Past conduct

Huff at the time of the incident had been with the department about four years. He had no prior disciplinary documents in his file, a department spokesman told the Tribune at the time.

But documents submitted to the Civil Service Commission detail previous disciplinary issues. They include "shift file" and "shift notes" -- informal documents that commanding officers use to keep track of good and bad police work during the year, for the purposes of officer evaluations.

Documents detail incidents in July, August and October 2022 in which Huff fought with suspects. They also detail policy violations allegedly committed by Huff, including mistreating people and not reporting multiple speeding tickets he received.

"The issues ... are not training issues, rather an indication of one's character that Officer Huff's supervisors were unable to correct during counseling sessions," Stugelmeyer wrote in recommending Huff's firing.

The documents allege:

Huff was given a letter of reprimand in July 2020 for not following COVID-19 protocols. He was given a verbal warning in November 2020 for continuing to follow a vehicle after the pursuit was discontinued.

In March 2021 he was ticketed while off duty for driving 82 mph on a highway in an area where the speed limit was transitioning from 60 mph to 75 mph. He did not report the ticket, nor four others he received for speeding in 2021 and 2022, violating department policy.

In November 2021 he was given a letter of caution after his vehicle collided with a gate at the police department in icy conditions. He was given another letter of caution in May 2022 for unsafe driving while responding to a fight call. He allegedly traveled in residential areas and past schools at speeds more than twice the posted limit, traveled nearly 75 mph on Divide Avenue and traveled through a red light at 30 mph.

Huff's 2021 and 2022 performance evaluations gave him a below-average score in effective communication. Notes on the 2022 evaluation state "Officer Huff will lose his temper and act unprofessionally."

In September 2021 while handling a domestic dispute Huff told the victim to "shut the (expletive) up." He also allegedly used the same phrase during an August 2022 call. Department notes on that incident say "Huff indicated he was a hot-head, and a solution will be for him to stop and think before a blow up happens."

In November 2022 Huff took a call from a man with a parking complaint. The man hung up on Huff. Huff called him back, used an obscenity, then hung up on the man.

Erlandson cases

Burleigh County State's Attorney Julie Lawyer did not file any charges against Erlandson in the March 9 incident, citing the "circumstances of that case" and his mental health issues. She said the decision on any criminal charges against Huff will be up to the state Attorney General's Office. It's unclear when that decision will come.

Erlandson was arrested in July on warrants related to previous run-ins with law enforcement, in October 2022 and February of this year. He faces felony charges of simple assault on a peace officer, drug possession and preventing arrest, along with several misdemeanors.

Mental health evaluations were ordered in both cases. Court documents show that "fitness to proceed" reports from the State Hospital were filed Friday. Those documents are not public records, according to the clerk of court.

Both cases on Monday were listed as being "inactive," though Erlandson remained in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. Defense attorney James Loraas did not immediately response to a Tribune request for comment left late in the day.

Erlandson has an extensive criminal record in Burleigh and Morton counties and in Bismarck and Mandan municipal courts dating to 2011, court records show. He has convictions for drugs, trespassing, disorderly conduct, fleeing, preventing arrest and attempted assault on a peace officer.

He spent about a year in jail in the attempted assault case, a total of about a year and seven months on several drug and alcohol convictions spanning four years, and about a month on the disorderly conduct conviction, according to court documents.