A Bureau of Indian Affairs officer shot and wounded a suspect on the South Dakota side of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation last month.

The incident late the afternoon of June 20 began with a man reported to be making threats with a handgun in rural Watauga, South Dakota. BIA and Corson County law officers responded but the man fled a traffic stop in Bullhead. A chase ended at the Bullhead Community Center, where the man allegedly brandished a handgun and ignored commands to drop the weapon.

He was shot once by a BIA officer, and taken to Bismarck for medical treatment. He was taken into federal custody on July 6.

Federal authorities released information on the incident Friday but did not name the suspect or the officer, citing the ongoing investigation.

The BIA's statement said its Office of Justice Services Internal Affairs Division is conducting an administrative review of the incident. The FBI also is investigating.