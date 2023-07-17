A Canadian man tied to an international fentanyl trafficking operation that authorities linked to an overdose death in Grand Forks more than eight years ago has been sentenced in federal court in North Dakota to 22 years in prison.

Xuan Nguyen, 43, of Point-Au-Tremble, Quebec, was extradited from Canada to the U.S. in January 2021. He pleaded guilty in May 2022 to drug conspiracy and money laundering charges. He was sentenced Monday in Fargo. He'll be on supervised release for three years following his prison term, according to U.S. Attorney Mac Schneider.

The case is part of “Operation Denial,” an investigation that started in January 2015 with the overdose death of 18-year-old Bailey Henke in Grand Forks. Thirty-four people have been charged in North Dakota and Oregon. Authorities have seized about $1 million worth of cash and property.

Nguyen, Daniel Vivas Ceron and Jason Berry ran a fentanyl distribution operation from inside Drummond Correctional Institution in Drummondville, Quebec, according to Schneider. Ceron and Berry are scheduled for sentencing in U.S. District Court in Fargo later this month.

The U.S. State Department has offered a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Chinese national Jian Zhang, who is a fugitive in the case.