A Canadian man is accused of shooting up an electrical substation in northwestern North Dakota last spring, cutting power to hundreds of people and causing damage that might total in the millions of dollars.

Cameron Monte Smith pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Bismarck on Wednesday to federal charges of destroying an energy facility, and being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm and ammunition. A jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 12.

The destruction charge carries a maximum punishment of up to 20 years in prison, and the weapons charges each has a potential punishment of up to 15 years. Smith also could face up to $750,000 in fines if convicted.

Smith on May 13 allegedly fired shots into the Wheelock Substation near Ray, knocking out power to an estimated 243 people. A substation helps regulate the flow of electricity through a distribution system. The Wheelock station, owned by Basin Electric Power Cooperative and Mountrail-Williams Electric Co-op, is surrounded by an 8-foot-high barbed wire fence.

"Outside the fence line, law enforcement recovered approximately five empty .450 Bushmaster cartridge cases," FBI Special Agent Daniel Lewis wrote in an affidavit. "Law enforcement also determined that approximately fifteen bullets penetrated and damaged substation transformers and numerous electrical apparatuses."

A .450 Bushmaster is a high-powered rifle sometimes used for hunting big game. Smith also allegedly had a 9 mm Sig Sauer pistol.

Federal court documents list the substation damage amount at "well in excess of $100,000" -- a legal threshold spelled out in federal law. But an affidavit filed by Williams County Sheriff's Detective Amber Dickerson in state court -- where Smith was initially charged before the case was transferred to federal court -- say that Basin Electric's initial damage estimate was between $8 million and $10 million. The co-op did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for an update on Thursday.

Federal court documents don't touch on a possible motive. Dickerson's affidavit states that officers observed "DAPL" and other unspecified symbols spray-painted in the rocks outside the substation. DAPL references the Dakota Access oil pipeline that was opposed by many Native American tribes and environmentalists.

Smith's attorney, Kevin Chapman, did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment Thursday.

Smith is around 50 years old, according to court documents. It's not immediately clear where in Canada he is from, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Alleged incident

Law officers who responded to the scene on May 13 found a Honda Element sport utility vehicle with Oregon license plates stuck in the mud in the middle of a field about half a mile from the substation. Officers say they found inside the vehicle paperwork bearing Smith's name, along with a rifle case and .450 Bushmaster ammunition, according to Lewis' affidavit.

A tow truck driver contacted by officers to remove the vehicle informed them that he had picked up a man -- later identified as Smith -- who had needed assistance in the area that morning. The driver said the man had removed two duffel bags and a collapsible wheeled cart from the vehicle before the driver took him to a Williston hotel. Law officers later arrested Smith at the hotel.

Hotel security camera footage showed Smith leaving late the morning of the 13th carrying two duffel bags and a collapsible wheeled cart, according to the FBI affidavit. Authorities used video footage from other businesses to track Smith's movements in Williston, and officers found two duffel bags in a dumpster that they say contained a .450 Bushmaster rifle, magazines and ammunition, along with the pistol.

Hotel staff provided law enforcement with Smith's Canadian passport. Smith also allegedly told a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official that he was a Canadian citizen but refused to say when he had entered the United States. The officer "queried databases and found no evidence that Smith had legally entered the United States since last departing the United States in 2018," when he had traveled from Oregon to British Columbia via train, Lewis' affidavit states. Immigration officials allege Smith is in the country illegally.