A Bismarck woman serving life behind bars for plotting with her lover to kill her husband and cover up the crime with a fire has appealed her murder conspiracy conviction to the North Dakota Supreme Court.

The attorney for Nikki Entzel argues that prosecutors by not calling co-conspirator Earl Howard to the stand to testify during Entzel’s trial failed to prove any conspiracy between the two to kill Chad Entzel, 42.

Howard, a man with dual citizenship in the U.S. and Canada who had been living in Belwood, Ontario, pleaded guilty before Nikki Entzel’s trial to conspiracy and arson under a deal with prosecutors and was sentenced to serve 25 years in prison.

“The state’s failure to present the testimony of Ms. Entzel’s co-conspirator can only be evidence that Earl Howard did not support the state’s theory,” attorney Samuel Gereszek wrote in the appeal, referring to the contention of authorities that Nikki Entzel and Howard were having an affair and had plans to kill Chad Entzel and cash in on insurance.

Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer in her response to the appeal maintains that evidence in the case shows the killing was preplanned.

Oral arguments before the Supreme Court are scheduled for Sept. 19.

The case

Emergency workers responding to a fire call on Jan. 2, 2020, found the body of Chad Entzel in the Entzel home northeast of Bismarck. He had been shot twice with a shotgun. Investigators built a case alleging Nikki Entzel and Howard tried to cover up the killing through several means including starting two fires in the house.

Prosecutors said Nikki Entzel told law enforcement that Howard shot her husband, and Howard initially was charged with murder. That charge was dismissed in May 2021 after an evaluation of the firearm didn’t conclude who pulled the trigger.

Howard, who is now 45, in October 2021 pleaded guilty to arson and three conspiracy charges — murder, arson and tampering with evidence. He was sentenced in February 2022 to 50 years in prison with half of the time suspended. State prison records shows he’s incarcerated at the James River Correctional Center in Jamestown, with an estimated release date of November 2040.

Entzel pleaded not guilty to the three conspiracy charges and took her case to trial in October 2022. Six days of testimony included more than 300 exhibits and more than 40 witnesses, all presented by the prosecution.

Entzel’s defense attorney at trial, Thomas Glass, opted not to give an opening statement at the start of the trial, and he called no witnesses. Entzel did not take the stand in her own defense. Glass instead focused much of his closing argument on the absence of Howard.

Appeal arguments

Prosecutors had listed Howard as a witness but did not call him to testify. Lawyer after the verdict said the evidence in the case “was just overwhelming.” She also said that if Howard had been put on the stand he might have chosen not to speak and potentially incriminate himself as being the one who pulled the trigger.

Lawyer reiterated her stance on the evidence in her response to the appeal, saying the evidence supports Entzel’s “confession” to investigators on Jan. 9, 2020, that the killing was planned — a version of events Lawyer says Entzel “conveniently ignores” in her appeal brief.

Gereszek wrote in the appeal that “The state failed to present any evidence to support their theory that Ms. Entzel ‘agreed’ with Earl Howard to murder Chad Entzel,” and that “By not calling Mr. Howard to testify at Ms. Entzel’s trial, the only inference that can be drawn is that he would have provided testimony contrary to the state’s theory.”

Gereszek also stated that prosecutors presented no evidence of Entzel being involved in any plan before the killing.

“All the state was able to present to the jury was actions taken by Ms. Entzel post death of Chad Entzel,” he wrote.

Lawyer in her filing disagreed. She said evidence shows that Nikki Entzel purchased renter’s insurance just days before the killing and fire, and sent proof of the policy to Howard. The prosecutor also said Nikki Entzel’s account was used to turn off the driveway security camera at the home before the killing, and that when Entzel returned to a hotel after the slaying “she shows no signs of distress despite the fact that she claims she had no idea Howard was going to kill Chad.”

Lawyer also said Entzel told law enforcement that she was planning to leave her husband.

“She had been looking at houses in Texas and actually had a job interview in Texas later that month,” the prosecutor wrote.

Entzel, now 42, this past February was sentenced to life in prison but with a chance for parole. Prison records show she’s housed at the Dakota Women’s Correctional and Rehabilitation Center in New England.