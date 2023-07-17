The killing of a police officer and the wounding of two others in North Dakota's largest city is impacting others around the state who put on a badge every day, including officers in the capital city.

"It affects us all. We lost a brother, and almost lost two more," Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch said Monday. "We're very close to our Fargo brothers and sisters, in fact with all the police departments and sheriff's departments in the state. It's always tragic when something like this happens."

Fargo Officer Jake Wallin was killed Friday when a gunman opened fire as police and firefighters responded to a routine traffic crash on a city street. Fargo Officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes were wounded and hospitalized in critical but stable condition. The man police identified as the shooter, Mohamad Barakat, 37, of Fargo, was shot and killed by Officer Zach Robinson.

A civilian also was wounded. Police did not identify her. WCVB in Boston and WDAY in Fargo identified her as Karlee Koswick, 25, who moved to Fargo from Boston three weeks ago to pursue a master's degree at North Dakota State University. A hospital spokesman on Sunday told The Associated that she was in fair condition.

The incident has an effect far outside of Fargo, according to Bismarck police spokesman Lt. Luke Gardiner.

"We're a family, law enforcement in North Dakota," he said. "We attend training together. We're a pretty big network of people. Anytime something tragic like this happens, it affects us. We might not have known the person, or maybe were just in some training together ... but they're a part of our law enforcement family. It affects us like losing somebody from our family."

The Bismarck Police Department plans to send a contingent that will include Draovitch and others to attend Wallin's funeral and pay respects. Funeral arrangements were still pending Monday afternoon. The Bismarck force also stands ready to offer any additional support if it's requested. Draovitch said he has reached out to Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski with that offer.

One possibility for support from Bismarck would be helping to handle calls for service during the funeral, to free up Fargo officers to attend the service. When Bismarck Police Sgt. Steven Kenner was fatally shot in 2011 while responding to a domestic disturbance, the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department and Highway Patrol stepped in to handle calls the day of the funeral, Gardiner said.

Draovitch said such support for the Fargo force is more likely to come from closer law enforcement agencies, but "If they need us, whatever it is, we can help. We're thinking of them and willing to do anything they need." He said he personally knows many people in the Fargo department, and "I have a very heavy heart because of this."

The Bismarck Police Department has employee assistance programs to help any officers who might be struggling to deal with the Fargo incident, according to the chief. He said the department also will look to learn from the incident once the investigation into what happened is concluded.

Zibolski on Saturday said authorities do not know why the gunman opened fire on the officers and also on firefighters who responded to the crash. The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the FBI are handling the probe.

Draovitch said that "When we find out what happened there, we'll try to learn from it, pass that along to our people. It's always a time, sadly when these things happen, to do a lot of self-reflection. How can we do better for our people? That's what I'm doing -- what can we do to make our people more safe? We do that all the time, but this just punctuates the need for that."

Ways to support

Fargo Police Department leadership has formed a nonprofit organization to raise money for the families of the three Fargo officers.

The Leadership Care Fund site is at https://leadershipcarefund.com/. Police said the site does not collect any fees, and no money goes to the city of Fargo or to the Police Department.

"The fabric of our community is personified in the actions, words of encouragement and acts of kindness consistently being offered, especially in the aftermath of July 14's tragic events," the department said in a statement Monday. "This unprecedented encouragement is being received from across the world and it is profoundly appreciated."

GoFundMe accounts also have been set up. An account for Dotas had raised about $53,000 by Monday afternoon, and an account for Hawes about $1,760.

The Vitalant nonprofit, which supplies blood to North Dakota hospitals, on Monday said the Fargo incident came amid an emergency blood shortage in the region, and it encouraged people to donate. For more information, go to vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.

“Immediately following Friday's deadly shooting, blood was ordered stat to ensure the victims had the lifesaving blood products they needed,” Vitalant Regional Director Jennifer Bredahl said. “We are grateful that we had the blood that was needed in this tragic situation, but we need to make sure we replenish that supply here locally as soon as possible.”

Bredahl added, “This community stands strong and will pull through together. We owe it to each other and rely on each other to do our part; this is one thing you can do to make a difference."