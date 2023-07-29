Authorities in South Dakota have apprehended a Bismarck man who they say walked away from a minimum-security substance abuse treatment facility in Jamestown nearly two weeks ago.

Nathan Lang, 39, was being held at the James River Minimum Unit after having his probation revoked on convictions in Burleigh and Morton counties on charges of theft and contributing to the delinquency/deprivation of a minor.

He escaped the night of July 18 and was presumed dangerous. He was believed to be driving a stolen pickup truck with attached trailer.

The Corson County Sheriff's Office in South Dakota received a tip from a citizen regarding Lang’s whereabouts around 9 p.m. Friday, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Authorities located him in an abandoned farmyard on State Line Road, 5 miles east of South Dakota Highway 63.

Officers gave chase, and a pursuit continued into a nearby hayfield. Lang ultimately stopped his vehicle and was arrested without incident.

His girlfriend, Yorishia Hoon, and a 2-year-old child also were in the pickup. The stolen trailer was not attached at the time of the pursuit. Both the truck and trailer have been recovered, according to the Patrol.

Both Lang and Hoon were arrested on charges of burglary, theft, possession of stolen property, trespassing, eluding and child neglect.

The child was placed in the care of Child Protective Services. The Patrol did not identify the child.