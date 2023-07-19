Authorities are looking for a Bismarck man who they say walked away from a minimum-security substance abuse treatment facility in Jamestown shortly before midnight Tuesday.

Nathan Allen Lang, 39, was being held at the James River Minimum Unit after having his probation revoked on convictions in Burleigh and Morton counties on charges of theft and contributing to the delinquency/deprivation of a minor.

Lang is described as white, 5-foot-11 and 235 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt with a navy blue T-shirt over the top, khaki pants and black shoes. He has a barbed wire tattoo and one of the spade symbol.

Anyone with information on Lang’s whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or the North Dakota Highway Patrol at 701-328-9921.