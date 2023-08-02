A Bismarck man who escaped from a minimum-security prison unit in Jamestown and was on the lam for 10 days before being caught in South Dakota has been formally charged in the incident.

Nathan Lang, 39, was charged Tuesday in Stutsman County with felony escape and felony theft. The two counts together carry a potential maximum punishment of 25 years in prison. Court documents do not list an attorney for him, or court dates.

Lang was being held at the James River Minimum Unit after having his probation revoked on convictions in Burleigh and Morton counties on charges of theft and contributing to the delinquency/deprivation of a minor. The substance abuse treatment facility is a part of the James River Correctional Center, a part of the state prison system.

Lang walked away the night of July 18, and authorities said he was presumed dangerous. He was believed to be driving a stolen pickup truck with attached trailer.

The Corson County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota the night of July 28 received a citizen tip regarding Lang’s whereabouts. Authorities located him in an abandoned farmyard in the northeastern part of the county, across the North Dakota-South Dakota border, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. He was arrested without incident following a chase that ended in a nearby hayfield.

His girlfriend, Yorishia Hoon, and a 2-year-old child also were in the pickup. The stolen trailer was not attached at the time of the pursuit. Both the truck and trailer were recovered, according to the Patrol.

Hoon also was arrested. Court documents from previous cases indicate she's also from Bismarck. The child was placed in the care of Child Protective Services. The Patrol did not identify the child.