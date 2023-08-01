A federal appeals court has upheld a judge's ruling in 2021 that favored a project to bring Missouri River water to parts of central North Dakota.

The decision also will benefit efforts to bring river water to eastern North Dakota, according to officials with the Garrison Diversion Conservancy District and the city of Fargo.

The state of Missouri challenged a U.S. Bureau of Reclamation environmental review of the Central North Dakota Water Supply project, alleging violations of federal policy, including failure by officials to properly study the project’s environmental impacts and its alternatives.

U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey in August 2021 ruled against Missouri on all counts. The state took its case to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which recently upheld Laughrey's decision.

The Central North Dakota Water Supply Project will receive water from the McClusky Canal for systems in Burleigh, Sheridan, Wells, Foster, Kidder, McLean and Stutsman counties.

“Allowing the use of the McClusky Canal to provide water for central North Dakota is a win for the state. It enables us to put to beneficial use a federal facility that has been largely underutilized since its construction,” Garrison Diversion General Manager Duane DeKrey said.

The project will take water -- nearly 13 million gallons a day -- from the same pipeline as the Red River Valley Water Supply Project. The Red River program will move Missouri River water by underground pipeline from Washburn east to supply systems in the east and central parts of the state.

“This is a really favorable ruling and we are very pleased with the result," Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said. "This really helps the Red River Water Supply Project going forward."