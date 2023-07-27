Canadian border agents seized nearly 140 pounds of suspected cocaine during the examination of a commercial truck at the Emerson port of entry in southern Manitoba earlier this month.

Emerson is just north of the Pembina border crossing in northeastern North Dakota.

Canada Border Services Agency officers made the discovery on July 14 with the help of a dog team. The estimated street value of the drugs is $6 million. It's the largest narcotics seizure at any Manitoba port of entry in the last five years.

The truck driver -- a 31-year-old man from Winnipeg, Manitoba -- was arrested on drug trafficking charges.

“This seizure shows that the combined efforts of enforcement agencies makes a difference. Any disruption to the flow of drugs into this country has far-reaching effects and has a significant impact on the safety of our communities," said Assistant Commissioner Rob Hill, commanding officer of the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police.