A third defendant has been sentenced in what authorities say was a conspiracy by four men to steal more than $2.4 million worth of crude in the western North Dakota oil patch.

Mark McGregor, of Watford City, pleaded guilty earlier this month to theft conspiracy and dealing in stolen goods. Northwest District Judge Robin Schmidt sentenced him to serve four years in prison, and ordered him to pay $200,000 in restitution as well as $1,025 in fines and court fees.

Authorities in June 2022 alleged that McGregor; fellow Watford City residents Michael Garcia and Darrell Merrell; and Joseph Vandewalker, of Arnegard, were part of a three-year oil-stealing plan.

Merrell and Vandewalker as truck drivers were accused of skimming oil they were to offload at a Crestwood Midstream facility by manipulating equipment during their deliveries. McGregor allegedly arranged pickup dates and details, while Garcia was the “money link” for selling the oil and paying drivers, authorities said.

Garcia last December pleaded guilty to theft conspiracy and leading a criminal association, and was sentenced to serve seven years in prison. Vandewalker in May pleaded guilty to theft conspiracy and dealing in stolen goods, and was sentenced to serve three years in prison. Both men also were ordered to pay restitution, fines and fees.

Merrell earlier pleaded not guilty to theft conspiracy and dealing in stolen goods. He's scheduled for a change-of-plea hearing on Aug. 2.