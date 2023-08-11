A second person has been sentenced to a lengthy federal prison term and a third suspect has pleaded guilty in what authorities say was a drug trafficking operation that brought copious amounts of meth and heroin from California to North Dakota.

Shawn Abernathy, of Bismarck, was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison. U.S. District Judge Dan Traynor ordered him to spend five years on supervised release following his prison time. Abernathy earlier had pleaded guilty to a drug distribution conspiracy charge, and prosecutors dropped two other drug counts.

Abernathy and Ronald Newhauser, of Hazen, made multiple trips to California beginning around March 2020 to get large amounts of meth and heroin from Juan "Elmo" Macias and bring the drugs back to North Dakota to distribute, authorities alleged. Abernathy in one trip brought back 5 pounds of meth, according to court documents.

Abernathy would fly from North Dakota to Sacramento, California, pick up the drugs and travel back to North Dakota on an Amtrak train. Newhauser would send proceeds from sales of the drugs in North Dakota through the mail to Macias, according to court documents. Macias rented a post office box in Lodi, a town near Sacramento, where he picked up the money, authorities said.

Newhauser was accused of being in possession of 6 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 ½ ounces of heroin and more than $50,000 in cash when he was arrested following a September 2020 chase involving Beulah police that reached speeds of 100 mph, according to court documents.

Newhauser pleaded guilty to drug distribution conspiracy in a deal with prosecutors and was sentenced last month to seven years behind bars.

Macias reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in May, and pleaded guilty on Thursday to drug distribution conspiracy. He's scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 1 in U.S. District Court in Bismarck.