A second driver involved in a triple-fatality crash on the Spirit Lake Reservation two years ago has pleaded guilty to charges.

Trina Hunt, 20, of St. Michael, pleaded guilty last week to three counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury, according to U.S. Attorney Mac Schneider. Sentencing is scheduled Nov. 7.

The Aug. 11, 2021, crash killed a man and a boy who were passengers in one of the vehicles. A girl passenger later died of her injuries. Another girl was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Authorities said Hunt and the other driver -- Winter Skye Bigtrack, of St. Michael -- both were under the influence, without licenses, and driving recklessly and speeding. Bigtrack pleaded guilty to the same charges and was sentenced in August 2022 to serve 57 months in prison -- nearly five years.