NORTHWOOD — The school bus involved in a fatal crash Thursday afternoon near Petersburg had 25 students on board, Northwood Superintendent Shane Azure said Friday morning.

Azure declined to say how many of the students were injured in the crash, but did say the students were “very fortunate.”

"Someone was looking over us," he said.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. Thursday on Highway 32, about five miles south of Petersburg, or 45 miles west of Grand Forks. The bus carrying the Hatton-Northwood volleyball team — a co-op between Northwood and the Hatton-Eielson school districts — collided with a westbound pickup truck, and both vehicles ended up in water alongside the road.

The driver of the pickup died at the scene, the Highway Patrol said.

Azure said along with the 25 students, who are in grades 9 through 11, there was an assistant coach and a driver on board. Two other coaches and the senior players were in another vehicle. Azure’s daughter was one of the students on the bus.

Almost everyone was transported to Altru in Grand Forks, where they underwent medical evaluations. A number of students were discharged, though Azure did not have an exact number.

Northwood administrators held a meeting with students in grades 7-12 and staff early Friday morning, sharing information about the crash and giving everyone time to sit and talk, Azure said. Counselors and crisis teams were available at Northwood and Hatton throughout the day.

Azure expressed gratitude to the first responders who came to the scene, as well as to Altru Health System for its service.

After the crash, multiple ambulances and helicopters began transporting injured bus passengers. During a press briefing, Highway Patrol Lt. Ryan Panasuk said he believes all involved were treated at Altru.

The hospital issued the following statement at approximately 6:20 p.m. Thursday:

“Altru is caring for patients in our Emergency Department who were involved in a traffic incident. During this response, we remain ready to care for all patients who need emergent care and encourage those seeking care to continue as planned. Any inquiries related to the traffic incident should be directed to the North Dakota Highway Patrol for updates.”

At the hospital, about a dozen ambulances were lined up outside the emergency room, with police from multiple agencies directing traffic away from the area.