A federal judge in North Dakota has handed down lengthy prison terms to two more members of what authorities say was an international fentanyl trafficking operation linked to an overdose death in the state.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Peter Welte in Fargo on Monday sentenced Jason Berry, 40, of Cornwall, Ontario, to 24 years behind bars and about $11,000 in restitution for his role in “Operation Denial” -- an investigation that started in January 2015 with the overdose death of 18-year-old Bailey Henke in Grand Forks.

Welte on Tuesday sentenced Colombian national Daniel Vivas Ceron to 27 years in prison, along with the restitution.

Berry had pleaded guilty previously to conspiring to distribute drugs resulting in death. Ceron had pleaded guilty to the same charge, along with continuing criminal enterprise and money laundering conspiracy.

Thirty-four people have been charged in North Dakota and Oregon in the case, and 25 have been sentenced or convicted. Authorities have seized about $1 million worth of cash and property. Welte last week sentenced Xuan Nguyen, 43, of Point-Au-Tremble, Quebec, to 22 years in prison. Nguyen had pleaded guilty earlier to drug conspiracy and money laundering charges.

Nguyen, Berry and Ceron ran a fentanyl distribution operation from inside Drummond Correctional Institution in Drummondville, Quebec, according to U.S. Attorney Mac Schneider. Ceron and Berry arranged shipments of fentanyl and fentanyl analogues from China to Canada and the U.S.; the drugs led to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in North Dakota, Oregon, New Jersey and North Carolina, according to federal authorities.

Ceron was extradited from Panama to the U.S. in January 2017. Nguyen and Berry were extradited from Canada in January 2021.

“The sentences announced today, and the suite of related prosecutions that preceded them, reflect the impressive cooperation and dedication of state, local, and federal law enforcement, along with our Canadian partners, to take down a pernicious and deadly network of fentanyl distributors,” Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite Jr. said in a statement.

The U.S. State Department has offered a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Chinese national Jian Zhang, who is a fugitive in the case. Four other Chinese fugitives are being sought.