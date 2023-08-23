One woman was killed and another seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash at a highway intersection south of Minot.

A car driven on state Highway 23 by a 59-year-old woman from Minot was attempting to cross U.S. Highway 83 when it collided with a pickup truck that was southbound on U.S. 83, the Highway Patrol reported. The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The car driver died at the scene. A 24-year-old female passenger from Omaha, Nebraska, was taken to a Minot hospital with what the Patrol said were serious injuries. The 24-year-old Mandan man driving the pickup was not hurt.

The names of those involved were not immediately released.