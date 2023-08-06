An SUV rollover in New Town killed a man from Mexico and injured two others from that country.

The vehicle driven by a 32-year-old man failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the road around 11:20 p.m. Saturday. It rolled in the ditch, and the driver and a 25-year-old male front-seat passenger were ejected, the Highway Patrol reported.

The driver was declared dead at the scene. The front-seat passenger was taken to a Minot hospital with what the Patrol said were serious injuries.

A 26-year-old man riding in the back seat suffered minor injuries.

The names of those involved weren't immediately released.