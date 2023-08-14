Law enforcement officers across North Dakota will be cracking down on impaired driving through the Labor Day holiday weekend.
The "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign is scheduled this Friday through Sept. 4, which is Labor Day Monday. Law enforcement agencies across the state will have extra patrols on the roads, according to the state Department of Transportation.
North Dakota has a Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.