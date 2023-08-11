Anthrax is spreading among cattle operations in southwestern North Dakota.
The first case was confirmed in late July. The state Agriculture Department on Friday said there are now 16 affected premises: 15 cases confirmed by the North Dakota State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, and one probable case based on clinical signs.
One confirmed case is in eastern Hettinger County, with the remaining cases in neighboring Grant County.
“The cases are a reminder to livestock producers throughout the state to take action to protect their animals from the disease, especially in areas with a past history of anthrax,” State Veterinarian Dr. Ethan Andress said. “Producers in the affected area have been working with veterinarians to vaccinate and treat animals. Veterinarians are reporting that the vaccination and treatment protocols are extremely effective.”
Anthrax vaccines are readily available, but it takes about a week to establish immunity, and the vaccine must be administered annually, according to the department.
Anthrax bacteria spores lie dormant in the soil and become active under extreme weather conditions such as drought or flooding. Cattle get sick when they ingest the spores. The department said conditions are right for anthrax in many areas of the state.
A few anthrax cases are reported in North Dakota almost every year, most frequently in the northeast, southeast and south central parts of the state. Two cases were reported in North Dakota last year. In 2005 there was an outbreak, with more than 500 confirmed animal deaths.
“While typically only a few anthrax cases are reported in North Dakota every year, it can cause devastating losses in affected herds,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Weather and soil conditions have contributed to the number of cases we’re seeing this year.”
For more information, go to www.ndda.nd.gov/diseases/anthrax.