North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says he will not immediately be investigating the investors in a planned regional carbon dioxide pipeline because the request from state lawmakers doesn't meet the necessary requirements.

News of his decision comes as Burleigh County commissioners are considering a resolution preventing the recording of easements in the county for companies under investigation by the state Attorney General's Office.

The county proposal arose after concerns recently surfaced that some of the investment in Summit Carbon Solutions' Midwest Carbon Express pipeline comes from foreign countries, including China. Burleigh Planning Director Mitch Flanagan said the proposal is "not singling out any particular company," but he showed a map of the pipeline's route through the county Monday night while briefly discussing the resolution.

That discussion came just a short time after Wrigley released a letter he wrote notifying state Sen. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, that his office will not be meeting the request last month of Magrum and 30 other lawmakers for a probe into the investors in Summit's CO2 pipeline.

Wrigley did not rule out a future investigation, however, and Magrum told the Tribune that supporters of a probe aren't deterred.

County move

The planned $4.5 billion, 2,000-mile-long Midwest Carbon Express is to move climate-warming CO2 emissions from more than 30 ethanol plants in five states to North Dakota's Oliver County for permanent storage underground. Summit hopes to have it operational next year.

The project has sparked opposition from some landowners -- including some in northern Burleigh County -- and others who have concerns about property values, stymied growth, insurance problems and personal safety. Some county governments including Burleigh's have passed ordinances to regulate the pipeline within their borders. The city of Bismarck and Bismarck Public Schools have passed resolutions opposing the pipeline.

Summit touts the overall safety record of the thousands of miles of CO2 pipelines that have operated in the U.S. for decades. The company also points to support for its project. Summit has signed easement agreements accounting for about 250 miles of the proposed 320 miles of pipeline in North Dakota, according to spokesperson Courtney Ryan.

Flanagan on Monday unveiled a proposed resolution to "temporarily cease the recordation of any easements made by companies that are under current investigation by the ND Attorney General of ownership by a foreign adversary until such a time as is prudent, that would allow the recording of those easements."

Flanagan told commissioners that "The question is do we have the authority under (state law) to do this? We haven't found that out yet."

He requested that commissioners table the matter until the next meeting to give State's Attorney Julie Lawyer time to research the issue. The commission agreed.

Commissioners hadn't been made aware of Wrigley's decision before their meeting commenced, according to his office.

County Recorder Missy Hanson was not available Monday and did not speak at the commission meeting.

Former County Recorder Debbie Kroshus told the Tribune that the resolution would not stop Summit from obtaining easements.

“It would just cloud the title record,” she said.

Investor questions

Summit has submitted a list of five investors to the state Public Service Commission that included TPG Rise and SK Group. The Silk Road Fund -- an investment fund backed by the Chinese government -- is an investor in TPG Rise. The SK Group is a South Korean company.

Summit spokesman Jesse Harris has said that Summit is "proud to have the support of both TPG Rise Climate and SK Group." He did not provide a list of other investors to the Tribune. Ryan told the Tribune on Monday that the company "is in compliance with North Dakota law."

Magrum and the other legislators in their request to Wrigley said that the proposed pipeline violates Senate Bill 2371 and House Bill 1135 -- which were passed earlier this year and go into effect Aug. 1.

Wrigley in his letter said "Until those bills take effect, law enforcement and this office do not have legal authority to investigate the matter." He also stated other issues with the request.

House Bill 1135 prohibits foreign governmental interests from purchasing, acquiring or holding ownership interest in North Dakota agricultural land, Wrigley wrote in his letter.

"The law is clear, however, that the new language is effective only for land purchased or acquired by a foreign government after July 1, 2023," Wrigley wrote. "This office has not received information indicating a foreign government has purchased or acquired agricultural land nor has this office received information indicating such a purchase or acquisition is set to occur after July 1, 2023."

Because of that, he said, "there is not a legal violation to be investigated at this time."

Senate Bill 2371 prohibits foreign adversaries of the U.S. and foreign adversary-related business entities from owning property in North Dakota. Wrigley said the bill "authorizes my office to perform a civil review of the qualifications of a foreign adversary business entity acquiring real property only when a request for the investigation is made by a city council or commission, county commission, or a title agent. To date, my office has not received such a request."

Wrigley did not rule out an investigation in the future.

"Once the law is effective, upon receipt of a request that meets statutory requirements, my office will perform a civil review of the matter as required by law," he wrote.

Magrum told the Tribune on Monday night that he had not yet received the letter. When informed of its contents he said that both the Emmons and Burleigh county commissions were prepared to make a request to Wrigley for an investigation, and that "If he can't start on it until after Aug. 1, then we'll just have to wait."

An interim legislative committee is studying issues related to foreign adversaries, and Magrum said he is glad Wrigley "is bringing all of these things up" so that lawmakers can look into them.

"If he can't do the investigation, hopefully we can find another avenue," Magrum said. He did not immediately have examples of what those avenues might be.