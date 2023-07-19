Union workers at the Doosan Bobcat manufacturing facility in Bismarck have ratified a contract.
The construction equipment giant and the United Steelworkers reached agreement on a contract covering more than 700 hourly workers, according to the union. Terms weren't disclosed.
Workers in Bismarck voted for union representation last September.
“Our members at Bobcat take tremendous pride in their work and now can be proud of the wages, benefits and security of their hard-fought and fairly won union contract,” USW District 11 Director Emil Ramirez said. “Thanks to the dedication of our negotiating committee and the solidarity of the membership, our work in Bismarck will be more rewarding, safer and more secure than ever.”