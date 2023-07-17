High interest rates are impacting farm equipment purchases in the 10-state Midwest and Plains region, and rural bank CEOs rate Federal Reserve rate hikes as the greatest challenge in the next 12 months.

The farm equipment sales index in Creighton University's Rural Mainstreet survey in June fell to a weak 48.3 from 50.2 in May. Any readings above 50 on the index that ranges from 0 to 100 suggests growth in the months ahead. Readings below 50 suggest contraction.

Farm equipment sales declined for only the third time in the past 31 months. More than half of bankers surveyed cited higher interest rates.

“Higher borrowing costs have begun to negatively impact purchases of farm equipment,” said Creighton economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey.

The survey's overall index climbed to 56.9, up from 55.8 in May and the highest reading since May 2022.

“After negative growth during the first quarter of this year, the Rural Mainstreet economy experienced positive, but slow, economic growth for all of the second quarter," Goss said. "Only 3.4% of bankers reported a downturn in economic conditions for the month.”

The survey's business confidence index was up from 38.5 in May but only to a still-weak 43.1. Higher interest rates were one of the reasons, according to Goss, who said, “Over the past 12 months, the regional confidence index has fallen to levels indicating a negative outlook.”

“Higher short-term interest rates produced by Federal Reserve rate hikes over the past year have posed a significant threat to community banks by expanding the costs of customer deposits while the rates on bank loans have risen little over the same time period,” he said.

The Rural Mainstreet Index is based on a survey of rural bankers in Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming -- states dependent on agriculture and/or energy. It focuses on about 200 rural communities with an average population of 1,300 people.

North Dakota's index for June climbed to 56.8 from May’s 54.8. The state’s farmland-price index rose to 57.9 from 54.8 the month before. The state’s new-hiring index increased to 64.3 from 62.5 in May.

The full report can be found at http://www.creighton.edu/economicoutlook/mainstreeteconomy.