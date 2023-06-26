A monthly survey by Creighton University indicates slow growth ahead for the economy in the nine-state Midwest and Plains region.

The overall index in the Mid-America Business Conditions May survey declined to 51.3 from 54.8 in April, but it was above growth-neutral for a fourth straight month. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth, while a score below 50 suggests recession. The index started the year at 47 in January.

“While it’s too early to tell if the Federal Reserve is achieving its ‘soft landing,’ results from Creighton’s surveys over the last several months are somewhat promising on the growth and inflation fronts," said Creighton economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey.

He correctly predicted before the Federal Reserve's mid-June meeting that it would leave short-term interest rates unchanged, though officials did suggest that rates will rise again later this year.

The wholesale inflation gauge for the month climbed to 74 from April’s 67.4. For products and services, supply managers reported an average wholesale growth of 5.6% over the past 12 months. The same managers expect wholesale price growth to cool to 2.9% for the next 12 months.

"Inflation behind us, it was pretty high. Looking forward, it’s still above what the Federal Reserve would like to see, so inflation is very sticky and has not come down like the Federal Reserve would have liked for it to come down," Goss said.

The survey’s business confidence index, which looks ahead six months, slumped to a "very weak" 29.6 from 31.9 in April, according to Goss.

“Approximately 40.9% of supply managers expect economic growth to decline in the next six months,” Goss said.

North Dakota's overall business conditions index was again above growth neutral at 56.0, though that was down from 56.9 in April. Components were: new orders at 52.6; production or sales at 52.2; delivery lead time at 42.6; employment at 64.1; and inventories at 68.5. Manufacturing employment in the state expanded by 1.7% over the past 12 months, while manufacturing hourly wages climbed by 3.6% over the same time period, according to federal data.

Survey data comes from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The monthly survey by the Omaha, Nebraska, university covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

The full report is at https://www.creighton.edu/economicoutlook/midamericaneconomy.