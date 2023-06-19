Rural banks in the 10-state Midwest and Plains region in May continued to see record-low checking deposits, and only about 15% of bankers surveyed anticipate an end to the banking insolvency crisis.

The checking deposit index for Creighton University's Rural Mainstreet survey dropped to 22.0 from April's already record-low 25.0, while the index for certificates of deposit and other savings instruments declined to 70.0 from April's 74.0 and from March’s record-high 75.0.

Any readings above 50 on the index that ranges from 0 to 100 suggests growth in the months ahead. Readings below 50 suggest contraction.

“Two consecutive record-low checking deposit indices point to higher deposit outflows, even for community banks,” said Creighton economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey of bank CEOs.

Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed earlier this year, and federal regulators stepped in to guarantee deposits. The situation triggered an ongoing crisis of confidence for midsize U.S. banks.

“The liquidity problem will continue for some time, and we will see more regulation because of it," said Jeff Bonnett, CEO of Havana National Bank in Havana, Illinois.

The survey's overall index climbed to 55.8 from April's 50.1, a second straight month above growth-neutral and the highest reading since May 2022.

“The Rural Mainstreet economy continues to experience slow economic growth," Goss said. "Only 11.5% of bankers reported improving economic conditions for the month, with 88.5% indicating no change in economic conditions from April’s slow growth.”

The Rural Mainstreet Index is based on a survey of rural bankers in Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming -- states dependent on agriculture and/or energy. It focuses on about 200 rural communities with an average population of 1,300 people.

North Dakota's index for May declined to 54.8 from April's 55.7. The state’s farmland-price index slumped to 54.8 from 61.4 the previous month. The state’s new-hiring index climbed to 62.5 from 57.8 in April.

The full report can be found at http://www.creighton.edu/economicoutlook/mainstreeteconomy.