The bulk of rural bank CEOs who took part in a monthly economic survey in the 10-state Midwest and Plains region think it's time for the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates.

The Fed in late July raised its key interest rate for the 11th time in 17 months as part of efforts to curb inflation. The move raised the Fed's benchmark short-term rate from about 5.1% to 5.3%, The Associated Press reported. That could lead to further increases in the costs of mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and business borrowing.

About nine out of 10 bankers who took part in Creighton University's Rural Mainstreet survey in July indicated they think the Fed should stop raising rates.

“Higher short-term interest rates produced by Federal Reserve’s rate hikes over the past year have posed a significant threat to community banks by expanding the costs of customer deposits while the rates on bank loans have risen little over the same time period,” said Creighton economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey.

The Fed is scheduled to address short-term interest rates again on Sept. 20. Some economists think the Fed might decide to forgo a rate increase in September before weighing a possible hike at its meeting in November, according to AP.

June survey

The Rural Mainstreet survey's overall index in July slipped to 55.6 from June's 56.9, but it still represented a fourth straight month above growth-neutral. Any readings above 50 on the index that ranges from 0 to 100 suggests growth in the months ahead. Readings below 50 suggest contraction.

“After negative growth during the first quarter of this year, the Rural Mainstreet economy experienced positive but slow economic growth for the second quarter and has now started the third quarter on a healthy note,” Goss said.

The survey's business confidence index was at a "weak" 44.4, up only slightly from 43.1 in June, according to Goss, who said the level continues to indicate "a negative outlook." He cited as reasons higher interest rates, deposit outflows and a rising regulatory environment.

The Rural Mainstreet Index is based on a survey of rural bankers in Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming -- states dependent on agriculture and/or energy. It focuses on about 200 rural communities with an average population of 1,300 people.

North Dakota's index for July climbed to 61.7 from 56.8 in June and 54.8 in May. The state’s farmland price index climbed to 85.3 from 57.9 in June. The new-hiring index declined to a still-healthy 60.6 from 64.3 in June. North Dakota’s average unadjusted private hourly wages have expanded by 7.6% over the past 12 months -- second in the region -- while average inflation-adjusted wages improved by 5.2% during the same time period.

The full report can be found at http://www.creighton.edu/economicoutlook/mainstreeteconomy.