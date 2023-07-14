North Dakota oil production barely budged in May from the previous month, falling by less than a percent after a 1% rise in April, according to the Department of Mineral Resources.

Natural gas production rose by 1% in May.

State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said he had expected May’s numbers to be flat due to extended road restrictions because of the wet spring weather.

“We’re looking forward to better numbers: June, July, August,” he said.

The state's figures lag two months as officials collect and analyze data from energy companies.

West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil pricing benchmark, was trading near $76.89 per barrel on Friday, compared with an average of $71.62 in May and $79.44 in April. The all-time high was $134 in June 2008.

Helms said there is a current close balance between oil production and demand worldwide.

“Any sort of disruption can cause a pretty high change in prices,” he said.

The state's drilling rig count as of Friday was 36, down from 43 in May, which Helms referred to as “a little bit of a headscratcher” due to current price levels. He said it's likely due to land changing hands in mergers and acquisitions.

“That’s disrupting budgets and that’s affecting our rig counts,” he said.

Most of the drop in activity happened on the Fort Berthold Reservation, according to Helms.

Rig count statewide is expected to return to the mid-40s and continue to gradually increase over the next two years, according to Mineral Resources.

North Dakota permitted its 40,000th well in June, according to Helms.

“We’re making history, but the growth is slower than one would think,” he said.

Producers had a 95% natural gas capture rate across the state in May, the same as in April. The state target of 91% aims to cut into the wasteful flaring of natural gas due to a lack of pipeline infrastructure and processing capacity.

Carbon confidence

Helms shared optimistic comments about Exxon Mobil’s recent $4.9 billion purchase of Denbury Resources.

Denbury has used carbon capture technologies for more than 20 years in its operations, building out an infrastructure of more than 1,300 miles of CO2 pipelines across the United States. Exxon Mobil said it will utilize Denbury to reduce climate-warming CO2 emissions.

North Dakota officials are pushing to make the state a leader in CO2 capture projects as the state seeks to reduce its output of CO2 emissions, while maintaining its current industries.

State regulators have approved CO2 storage facilities for four separate operators so far.

Helms said the acquisition was a positive signal for the state’s goals.

“Our vision is in sync with where the capital is flowing and where the industry is going in terms of how carbon is going to be managed over the next 12 to 40 years,” he said.