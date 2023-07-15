North American Bison LLC recently wrapped up a multimillion-dollar expansion in New Rockford that is enabling the business to add space and staff and to boost production, bolstering an industry many feared dead just two decades ago.

The move comes as the bison industry rebounds from coronavirus pandemic woes and as more consumers embrace the meat that's marketed as being leaner and healthier than beef, according to CEO and President Jim Wells.

The bright outlook has pioneer North Dakota bison ranchers who survived the crash of the industry in the late 1990s and early 2000s optimistic about its longtime future.

"The industry is actually very healthy now. It's on an upward trajectory, and that's an exciting thing to be a part of," Rugby-area rancher Kevin Leier said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Development agency recently announced it's providing a $6.2 million loan guarantee for the $8.4 million expansion project as part of federal efforts to strengthen the food supply chain in the wake of coronavirus pandemic disruptions.

“This investment will provide critical funding to one of the few bison processing facilities located in North Dakota, and we’re honored to be a partner in assisting with the expansion of their operation,” USDA Rural Development State Director Erin Oban said in a statement.

The company also has received state aid. Late last year it was awarded $250,000 through the Agricultural Diversification and Development Fund, which is administered by the state Agriculture Department and state-owned Bank of North Dakota to support new or expanding value-added agriculture businesses. The state's Agricultural Products Utilization Commission -- which funds developers of North Dakota farm-related products -- in March awarded the company $250,000 to upgrade technology.

The North American Bison limited liability company has been operating since 2009 in New Rockford, where the original North American Bison Cooperative -- which launched in 1993 -- went bankrupt in 2004 following the market collapse in the late 1990s and early 2000s due mainly to an oversupply of meat that outstripped demand.

There were producers in the early 1990s "literally seeding ground into pasture, the market was so hot," said Leier, who runs his family's Heartland Bison Ranch near Rugby and serves as executive director of the North Dakota Buffalo Association. But the industry had "put the cart before the horse," he said, and many ranchers got out when they couldn't turn a profit. The number of producers in North Dakota fell from more than 200 to around 75 today.

The industry eventually rebounded for those ranchers who stayed in, only to go through another down period when restaurants closed and supply chain issues arose during the early years of the coronavirus pandemic. Producers and processors weathered the slump with the help of federal aid. USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service in late 2020 approved the National Bison Association’s request for a $17 million purchase of ground bison under a federal surplus removal program.

Growing demand

There was a positive side to the pandemic, according to the bison association. Some homebound people looking for new or healthier foods tried their first taste of bison, and some consumers turned to bison meat when beef, pork and chicken shelves in stores were bare.

A mid-2020 consumer survey found that nearly two-thirds of people trying bison for the first time during the pandemic said they were likely to eat it at least monthly, according to the association. Nearly 90% of bison marketers participating in the organization's twice-yearly survey last November reported that customer demand continued to grow over the previous year, with half of them reporting growth exceeding 10%.

"We've seen more consumers embracing the health benefits that bison meat naturally delivers," Wells said.

The industry equates consumption to federally inspected bison slaughter, given it's a smaller industry and its market is nearly all domestic.

"Our marketers process based on consumer demand as opposed to filling freezers and exporting," National Bison Association Executive Director Jim Matheson said, adding that slaughter statistics "show a 75% increase in processing in the last 10 years and 180% in the last 20 years, and thus, consumer demand."

There were 25,340 bison slaughtered in 2002, 40,988 in 2012 and 71,701 in 2022.

"From 2002 to 2022 we are seeing a slow and steady increase in the amount of bison consumed, essentially doubling in quantity every 10 years," National Bison Association Program Manager Lydia Whitman said.

The bison industry is niche and doesn't pretend to compete with the beef industry, which processes more cattle in two days than the bison industry does in a year, according to Leier. Marketing to consumers who are health conscious "is where bison really fits," he said. "If people want it, they're willing to pay for it."

Boosting bison

North American Bison markets products under the TenderBison brand. The company has expanded the 16,000-square-foot New Rockford facility by another 18,000 square feet, and boosted a staff of 57 up to 65.

Leier credits the company with "turning our animals into a quality product."

"You hear it all the time -- what can we do in North Dakota to boost value-added agriculture?" he said of the decadeslong goal of North Dakota officials to add value to raw commodities produced in the state. "We're a perfect example of that happening."

The company also has moved its entire operation to New Rockford. It had been leasing some distribution space in Fargo.

"We just needed to have it more centralized, more efficient, and create more work for the local community that's been supporting our business since its inception in 1993," Wells said.

The company plans to gradually increase processing from 11,000 animals per year to more than 17,000. The increase will come mainly through increased production by the 65 independent ranchers it works with in the Dakotas, Minnesota, Montana, Wyoming and Canada. But it's also open to new rancher partners who are willing to meet the company's standards for sustainable practices, Wells said.

As bison graze, their manure and urine supply nutrients for plants, and their hoofs stir the soil, helping to bury seeds and to create small pockets in the earth to capture moisture, according to the bison association.

Bison were hunted to the brink of extinction in the 1800s, and Whitman said "we are ... thrilled that over 500,000 bison live in North America. Only about 10% of these animals are on public lands, with a diverse collection of ranchers, farmers, conservation groups and tribal communities caretaking for the rest."

Wells called the animals "natural pillars of the earth."

"More people are buying into, when you're buying bison meat, you're helping regenerate the herds, and helping Mother Earth," he said.

For longtime producers like Leier, raising bison is more of a lifestyle than a career. He has about 300 animals on his ranch.

"They're awesome to raise -- I can't imagine raising anything other than bison," he said.