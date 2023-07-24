The addition of three journalists to the Tribune this summer has brought fresh perspectives and skills to the newsroom and strengthened the newspaper's coverage.

Jacob Fulton is reporting on politics and government, Joey Harris is covering the state's energy industry, and reporting intern Julia Jaramillo is helping with general news coverage as she builds her skills.

“We know our readers want strong news coverage of the state Capitol and our state’s energy industry, and these two talented reporters will boost our coverage in those areas," Editor Amy Dalrymple said. “We’ve also been fortunate to host an outstanding intern this summer, and we hope she’ll consider coming back.”

Jacob Fulton

Fulton, a recent graduate of Northwestern University, is originally from Columbus, Ohio. At Northwestern he served as editor-in-chief of the school’s student newspaper, The Daily Northwestern. He is now covering the North Dakota statehouse, politics and policy for the Tribune.

Before coming to Bismarck, Fulton completed internships with the Boston Globe’s Washington bureau, USA Today’s climate and health reporting team and NBC News’ digital politics desk. He also has reported on public safety in his hometown as a freelance reporter with Matter News, a Columbus-based nonprofit publication.

Fulton said he is looking forward to applying his previous experiences to coverage of the state Legislature.

“Statehouse reporting is essential for the function of our democracy, and it’s where we’re seeing some of the biggest issues of the moment play out,” Fulton said. “I’m excited to dive in and share these important stories with North Dakota residents.”

Fulton is an avid concertgoer, and is looking forward to taking in North Dakota's natural parks. In his free time, he likes to read and try out new baked goods.

Joey Harris

Harris is originally from Northbrook, Illinois. He graduated from The College of Wooster in Wooster, Ohio, with a degree in political science in May. He also played Division III lacrosse there.

Harris is covering energy and the environment for the Tribune. This was a topic he gained interest in after spending a year researching environmental politics for his college senior thesis.

“I am really looking forward to giving readers a better understanding of energy and environmental policy coming from the local, state and federal government and the way it impacts them,” he said.

In his free time Harris likes to play guitar, run and take photos. He is looking forward to exploring the many parks that the state has to offer and improving his golf swing before it starts to get cold.

Julia Jaramillo

Jaramillo is from Missouri but grew up in Bismarck. She is a graduate of St. Mary’s Central High School, where she was the layout editor for the student newspaper. She will be a junior in the fall at Fordham University in Manhattan. She is double-majoring in English and New Media and Digital Design, and is assistant arts and culture editor for the student newspaper.

Jaramillo has written feature stories and helped cover crime and courts for the Tribune.

“I love journalism because I love learning about people. And writing about those I’ve interviewed during my time at the Tribune has given me a deeper appreciation for my hometown,” she said.

Jaramillo loves watching movies, writing and playing video games in her free time. She enjoys both creative and news writing, and hopes to one day write a book. She likes to go to art museums while in New York.