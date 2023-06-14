FARGO — North Dakota and Montana officials are joining forces to establish the region as a technology hub, a designation that could mean millions in federal development dollars.

Representatives of the Montana Chamber of Commerce as well as business, higher education and government officials from the state met last week with North Dakota counterparts during the Midwest Ag Summit at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo.

Their purpose: the formalization of a two-state partnership to develop a consortium that is being called the Headwaters Tech Hub.

The consortium will compete with other consortia across the country to become one of 20 such organizations that will be recognized by the recently formed federal Tech Hubs Program.

The program was authorized by the CHIPS and Science Act and is a key part of President Joe Biden's "Investing in America" plan to stimulate private sector investment and revitalize American manufacturing.

Once established, the Headwaters Tech Hub plans to pursue a Phase 1 tech hub designation and a Strategy Development grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce, with the aim of later securing a $50 million to $75 million Phase 2 Tech Hub Implementation Grant, according to information provided by the Montana Chamber of Commerce.

A total of about $500 million is expected to be distributed among the first five to 10 tech hubs to receive implementation grants from the federal government, and an additional $10 billion is to be appropriated over the next decade to fund a total of 20 tech hubs, according to the Montana Chamber.

The Headwaters Tech Hub will know by the end of the year if it will receive an implementation grant, according to Matthew Olson, director of the Montana Chamber of Commerce and a tech hub lead in the regional effort to gain federal recognition.

Successful applicants for the Tech Hubs Program will pursue "specific, impactful diversity and inclusion strategies that accelerate innovation and growth and increase the equity, accessibility, and diversity of the innovation economy," including good and accessible jobs, according to a U.S. Economic Development Administration fact sheet.

The Tech Hubs Program will also focus on geographic diversity, including both rural and urban areas, according to the fact sheet.

The main goal of the Headwaters Tech Hub will be to aid companies that apply advanced sensors and unmanned and autonomous vehicles in key industries for the region, including forestry, agriculture and construction, according to a statement released by the Montana Chamber of Commerce.

Federal tech hub funding would act as a catalyst to increase the speed at which new technologies go from the laboratory to the market, the Chamber added.

Todd O'Hair, president and CEO of the Montana Chamber, said in the statement he was excited to lead the Montana delegation's visit to West Fargo.

"The regional tech hub program provides a great opportunity to expand production into new technologies, create good-paying Montana jobs and lower our dependence on foreign suppliers," O'Hair said, adding that the program would also mean significant investment in research and commercialization in the two states.

Applications for Phase 1 of the tech hub selection process are due Aug. 15, with selection for Phase 2 sites to be decided by this fall, according to the Montana Chamber.

Only state proposals that are selected as technology hubs in Phase 1 will be permitted to apply for Phase 2 funding.