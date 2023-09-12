A monthly economic survey indicates a slowing economy in the 10-state Midwest and Plains region, and worries among bankers about another interest rate hike.

The Rural Mainstreet survey's overall index in August slipped to 50.0 from July's 55.6 and June's 56.9. Any readings above 50 on the index that ranges from 0 to 100 suggests growth in the months ahead. Readings below 50 suggest contraction. Prior to August the readings had been above growth-neutral for four straight months.

“This is the fifth consecutive month that the overall (index) has moved at or above growth neutral. However, I expect recent pullbacks in growth to push the Federal Reserve to forgo an interest rate increase at its next meetings on Sept. 19-20,” said Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey.

A large share of bankers who responded to the August survey are hoping for that outcome.

“In my view, the Federal Reserve should take a long pause on any further increase in interest rates. It’s time for a breather,” said Larry Winum, CEO of Glenwood State Bank in Glenwood, Iowa.

The August loan volume index dipped to a still-strong 75.0 from July’s 75.9. The checking deposit index sank to 30.8 from 32.7 in July, and the index for certificates of deposits and other savings instruments decreased to a strong 69.2 from 71.2 for July.

“Higher short-term interest rates produced by Federal Reserve rate hikes over the past year continue to pose a significant threat to community banks by expanding the costs of customer deposits while the rates on bank loans have risen little over the same time period,” Goss said.

Higher interest rates, deposit outflows and a rising regulatory environment continued to constrain the survey's business confidence index, which fell to a weak 38.9 from 44.4 in July.

“Over the past 12 months, the regional confidence index has fallen to levels indicating a negative outlook,” Goss said.

The Rural Mainstreet Index is based on a survey of rural bankers in Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming -- states dependent on agriculture and/or energy. It focuses on about 200 rural communities with an average population of 1,300 people.

North Dakota's index for August dropped to 52.1 from 61.7 in July. The state’s farmland-price index plummeted to 62.3 from 85.3 in July. The state’s new-hiring index declined to a solid 55.5 from July’s 60.6. North Dakota’s agriculture exports expanded from $452 million in the first half of 2022 to $454 million for the same period in 2023, for 0.5% growth, according to data from the International Trade Association.

The full report can be found at http://www.creighton.edu/economicoutlook/mainstreeteconomy.