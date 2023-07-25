A monthly survey of economic conditions in the nine-state Midwest and Plains region continues to point to slower growth, according to Creighton University.

The overall index in the Mid-America Business Conditions survey dropped slightly from May's 51.3 to 50.8 in June. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth, while a score below 50 suggests recession. The index started the year at 47 in January but has been above growth-neutral since.

Results from the surveys over the last several months "are somewhat promising on the inflation front, but with waning economic growth," said Creighton economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey.

Goss correctly predicted before the Federal Reserve's mid-June meeting that it would leave short-term interest rates unchanged. He said in the June survey report that he expects the Fed to raise short-term interest rates at its meetings this week.

The survey's wholesale inflation gauge for June declined to 67.4 from May's 74. Supply managers on average expect wholesale prices for the products and services their firms purchase to climb by 0.7% over the next six months.

The survey’s business confidence index, which looks ahead six months, rose from 29.6 in May to 32.6 in June, though Goss said the June figure is still "very weak."

“Approximately 48% of supply managers expect economic growth to decline in the next six months,” he said.

North Dakota's overall business conditions index in June sank below growth-neutral, to 45. That was down from 56 in May and 56.9 in April. Components were: new orders at 47.2; production or sales at 47.5; delivery lead time at 52.3; employment at 42.3; and inventories at 35.7.

North Dakota expanded exports by 20.6% for the first four months of 2023 compared to the same time period in 2022. Petroleum products led the way, with export growth of 43.8%.

Survey data comes from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The monthly survey by the Omaha, Nebraska, university covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

The full report is at https://www.creighton.edu/economicoutlook/midamericaneconomy.