Knife River Corp. (KNF) on Tuesday reported earnings of $56.8 million in its second quarter.
The Bismarck-based company said it had profit of $1 per share.
The construction materials company posted revenue of $785.2 million in the period.
Knife River expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion.
