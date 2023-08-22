The Hershey Co. has decided to close its Velva facility for producing Dot’s Pretzels, a Hershey’s spokesperson announced Tuesday.

“Due to the physical limitations of the building and cost associated with the Velva facility, it has led us to the hard decision to cease operations and close the facility,” Todd Scott, senior manager of communications with The Hershey Co., told The Forum.

Scott said the efficiency of the Velva operation was affected by "a lot of manual processes," its location, and a facility "not conducive to scaling" up in size.

The closure will affect 27 employees who work in Dot's flagship facility. Scott said workers learned of the closing Tuesday morning, but the plant will officially close Oct. 27.

"It's hard because there are people involved," he said. "We are concerned with the people first. We understand the importance of Dot's to the community."

Scott said that Hershey’s wanted to ensure the employees were "supported during this period of change, with Velva hourly employees being offered the option of relocation to select plants within the Hershey manufacturing network.”

The relocation options would be in Robinson, Illinois; or Lawrence, Kansas, Scott said.

Employees who choose not to relocate will be offered a severance package, “including a lump sum payment, subsidized COBRA health care benefits and outplacement assistance,” Scott said.

The Hershey Co. announced its plans to acquire Dot's Homestyle Pretzels, along with one of Dot's manufacturing partners, for $1.2 billion in November 2021.

Dot's at the time was the fastest-growing pretzel brand in the country. It was first developed in the kitchen of Dot Henke, of Velva, who — along with husband Randy — grew the brand of garlicky, zesty snacks well beyond North Dakota's borders. Besides their flagship operation in Velva, they also opened three other pretzel-seasoning operations in Lenexa, Kansas; Edgerton, Kansas; and Goodyear, Arizona.

In addition to the Dot’s brand, the Hershey’s deal included the acquisition of Pretzel’s Inc. from an affiliate of Peak Rock Capital, a private investment firm with multiple investments in the food and beverage industry.

In 2021 the Pennsylvania-based company said the acquisition would help the company diversify its product line of chocolate and candy to also include salty snacks.

At that time, a Hershey’s spokesman said he anticipated that Dot’s first facility would “continue to operate ‘business as usual' for the foreseeable future.”

Scott on Tuesday said Dot’s continues to be the fastest-growing pretzel brand and is one of the company’s “leading power brands in our portfolio of salty snacks. But to maintain that position, we must increase our capacity and improve efficiency at our manufacturing plants to continue to grow the brand.”