Bismarck-based Heartview Foundation is opening a 16-bed residential substance abuse treatment facility in Dickinson.

The facility in the St. Joe’s Plaza at 30 Seventh St. W. will begin taking patients Monday. A public open house is scheduled this Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. Mountain time.

"Located on the fourth floor, the facility is taking over what was once the maternity floor of the old hospital," Heartview Executive Director Kurt Snyder said. "We feel like this perfectly reflects our mission of providing individuals a new life and a new chance to recover from addiction."

The Legislature in 2021 approved $5 million for establishing residential treatment programs of 16 beds or fewer in underserved areas of North Dakota. Heartview, a nonprofit that has addiction treatment facilities in Bismarck and in Cando in the northeastern part of the state, in March 2022 was awarded a $1.6 million grant from that pool of money for a Dickinson center.

Heartview since 1964 has served more than 30,000 patients. It currently has about 500 clients, and about 150 employees. The Dickinson facility has hired 17 full-time and four part-time workers, and anticipates hiring two more full-timers and one more part-timer in the coming months, according to spokeswoman Jennifer Greuel.

North Dakota logged 129 drug overdose deaths in 2022, according to data on the North Dakota Violent Death Reporting System online.

People can contact Heartview Dickinson at 701-751-6129.